Awkwafina pens heartfelt message over loss of her best friend
Awkwafina shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram as she mourns the loss of her best friend, Regina Biondo, who died earlier in October.
In her post, the actor, whose real name is Nora Lum, noted that she just said goodbye to “a best friend in a loss so heartbreaking it is difficult to explain in words.” She wrote that none of them were ready for the loss, lamenting, “I still feel like texting you and calling you, asking you for advice or eating bomb ass Asian food with you.”
Biondo’s Instagram bio describes her as a front-end web developer. She was also known to be an occasional DJ. A post in Biondo’s account announced she died peacefully from cancer on Oct. 7. A rave was also held on Saturday to celebrate her life, featuring sounds from artists like Bonobom, Maddy Maia and Tokimonsta.
