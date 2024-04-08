Video: Taiwanese grandfather continues watching TV unfazed during earthquake

Despite the intense shaking, the grandfather can be seen remaining composed, even reaching to turn off his ceiling fan before resuming watching TV as if nothing had happened.

In her post caption, the Threads user wrote, “This is the monitor picture of the earthquake at my grandma’s house this morning. My grandpa is a capybara. Why is he so calm? He even sat under the electric fan.”

The woman who shared the video mentioned that her grandfather has a history of resilience, having survived previous earthquakes and demonstrating toughness despite being in his 70s. She said that he had previously fallen off his bicycle a few years ago and broke his hand, yet still managed to climb up a ditch and ride home.

The Threads post has since garnered more than 70,000 likes, with many viewers expressing a mix of surprise and admiration at the elderly man’s reaction. Comments ranged from humorous observations about the grandfather’s nonchalant demeanor to acknowledging his experience with past earthquakes.