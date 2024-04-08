Video: Taiwanese grandfather continues watching TV unfazed during earthquake
A video of an unfazed grandfather during the moment a massive earthquake shook Taiwan last week has gone viral on social media.
Key points:
Catch up:
- On April 3, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s eastern coast, leaving 13 dead and over 1,000 injured. It was reported to be the strongest tremor that hit Taiwan in 25 years, causing buildings to collapse and bridges to shake, with people left stranded or trapped as rescue workers searched for individuals under falling debris.
The details:
- Despite the intense shaking, the grandfather can be seen remaining composed, even reaching to turn off his ceiling fan before resuming watching TV as if nothing had happened.
- In her post caption, the Threads user wrote, “This is the monitor picture of the earthquake at my grandma’s house this morning. My grandpa is a capybara. Why is he so calm? He even sat under the electric fan.”
- The woman who shared the video mentioned that her grandfather has a history of resilience, having survived previous earthquakes and demonstrating toughness despite being in his 70s. She said that he had previously fallen off his bicycle a few years ago and broke his hand, yet still managed to climb up a ditch and ride home.
- The Threads post has since garnered more than 70,000 likes, with many viewers expressing a mix of surprise and admiration at the elderly man’s reaction. Comments ranged from humorous observations about the grandfather’s nonchalant demeanor to acknowledging his experience with past earthquakes.
- “Grandpa: Earthquakes are earthquakes, I still want to watch TV,” one user said. Another commented, “Having experienced wars, martial law and the 921 earthquake, there’s nothing that Grandpa hasn’t seen.”
