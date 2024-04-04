Jimmy Kimmel says US ‘filthy and disgusting’ after return from Japan trip

“After traveling to Japan, I realized that this place, this USA we’re always chanting about, is a filthy and disgusting country,” Kimmel said on his talk show.

He described Japan as exceptionally clean, with bathrooms even “cleaner than operating rooms” in America and “cleaner than Jennifer Garner’s teeth.”

Kimmel also expressed awe at Japan’s cultural norm of individuals carrying their own trash due to the removal of public trash cans after terrorists in 1995 utilized bins in the Tokyo subway system for a sarin gas attack.