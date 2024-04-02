Taiwanese student persuaded to amputate his legs in $1.3 million insurance scam

Liao, who was facing losses from cryptocurrency trading, allegedly told Zhang that gangsters were after him. He persuaded Zhang to apply for multiple insurance policies totaling $1.3 million and later to file a false insurance claim after the amputation.

On Jan. 26, 2023, the pair purposely caused severe frostbite by immersing Zhang’s feet in a bucket of dry ice for around 10 hours, resulting in both legs having to be amputated below the calf, according to a Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau press release .