Taiwanese fan offers home in exchange for Jay Chou concert tickets

One Jay Chou fan is making headlines for offering their home in exchange for tickets to the singer’s upcoming concert in Taiwan.

The fan took to a Facebook group page on Oct. 27 to make the offer, stating that they are willing to trade their home in the Nanzih District of Kaohsiung for six tickets in a specific row at the Taipei Dome. “House ownership documents can be verified,” they wrote in their post.

The tickets the fan wanted, which they revealed were only for themselves, were for Chou’s Dec. 7 concert in Taipei. The tickets carry a total cost of approximately 41,280 yuan ($5,800), while a house unit in the area can cost up to 1.5 million new Taiwan dollars ($48,600).