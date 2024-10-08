Jay Chou is giving away concert tickets to fans who show him ‘weird and rare’ tennis rackets

via @jaychou

“King of Mandopop” Jay Chou announced a quirky concert ticket giveaway on Instagram on Friday, without revealing details of the event. In his post , the 45-year-old Taiwanese singer asked fans to tag him in posts showing any “weird and rare” tennis rackets they could find on the internet. He added that he will choose rackets he has not seen before and give the winners free tickets. “This post has not been approved by the company. But I don’t care. No matter what city you are in, the concert tickets will be given away,” he noted Referring to a mosquito killer racket, one fan commented , “Bro, I have a rechargeable one at home, and when the weather is hot, it can also swat mosquitoes. One charge lasts a week.” Chou has been immersed in tennis since picking up the sport in 2023, noting in June that he could have become a professional if he had started playing as a kid.