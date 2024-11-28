Swatch wins lawsuit against Malaysia’s illegal seizure of Pride watches
Swiss watchmaker Swatch won a lawsuit against Malaysia’s Home Ministry over the latter’s seizure of 172 Pride-themed watches. The Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the ministry on Monday to return the watches within 14 days after its ruling, which states that the seizure — which occurred in May 2023 — was illegal as it was conducted without a warrant. Judge Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh noted that the ministry implemented its ban on the Swatch Pride-themed watches in August 2023, implying that the watchmaker had not violated any laws at the time of the raid. While Swatch won the lawsuit, the court did not grant the Swiss company the 64,795 Malaysian ringgit ($14,600) compensation it had sought in a June 2023 filing for aggravated and exemplary damages. However, Swatch could still ask for it at a later date if it finds that the seized items were in fact damaged during the raid. Under Malaysia’s ban, anyone caught in possession of the LGBTQ-themed Swatch timepieces could face up to three years in jail and a fine of 20,000 Malaysian ringgit ($4,500).
Share this Article
Share this Article