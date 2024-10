Watch: Malaysian gas station surprised by truck carrying 2 elephants

In a truly random encounter, a truck transporting two large elephants pulled up at a gas station in Malaysia, causing quite the surprise.

A 20-second video of the strange moment made its way to Reddit last week. In it, a truck with Malaysia’s National Parks Department’s National Elephant Conservation Center can be seen leaving a gas station with two massive elephants “chilling” at the back. “That’s something you don’t see everyday,” one Redditor noted.