Uncle Roger sets new Guinness World Record

Comedian Nigel Ng, better known as Uncle Roger, set a new Guinness World Record over the weekend for the largest gathering of people dressed as his character, just days after opening his fried rice restaurant in Malaysia.

In an Instagram post , Ng thanked nearly 500 fans who attended Saturday’s event held outside Kuala Lumpur’s Pavilion Mall. “Thank you to all 388 people who help Uncle Roger set new record,” wrote Ng, who helped set the record for the largest fortune cookie in 2022. “Thank you also to those who came but never follow instruction so cannot be counted. Haiyaa! If not over 450!” Fans showed up at the venue in his iconic bright orange polo shirt, black phone belt case, long black pants and sneakers.