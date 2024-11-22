Sun Wukong faces Son Goku in FIFA 2026 poster ahead of China v. Japan match

A poster showing Chinese mythological character Sun Wukong preparing to square up against “Dragon Ball” franchise hero Son Goku ahead of China and Japan’s match at FIFA 2026 has emerged.

Chinese sports site Dongquidi created and first shared the unofficial poster on Chinese social media, but it has since made its way into X . The poster shows Sun Wukong — also known as The Monkey King — standing gallantly inside a soccer stadium as he prepares for Son Goku , who is in his Super Saiyan form.