English-dubbed ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ coming to US theaters
An English dubbed version of “Dragon Ball Daima” is set to premiere in U.S. theaters a month after the release of its English subtitled version on streaming platforms.
Toei Animation reportedly teamed up with Fathom Events for the premiere, which will run for three days from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 at selected theaters. Son Goku’s voice actor, Masako Nozawa, will attend the event for a special introduction. The premiere will showcase the first three episodes of the new “Dragon Ball” series with an English audio, which has a total run time of one hour and 14 minutes.
“Dragon Ball Daima,” the final project of the late franchise creator Akira Toriyama, will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in the U.S. on Oct. 11.
