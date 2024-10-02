Japan’s new PM once cosplayed as a ‘Dragon Ball’ villain
New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba once appeared in cosplay as Majin Buu, one of the most memorable villains — who later turned into a friend — in “Dragon Ball Z.”
Screenshots from a video of Ishiba’s quirky disguise surfaced online before he assumed office on Tuesday. The video shows him in what appears to be a Japanese comedy show, wearing the “good” version of Majin Buu. Ishiba was attending the opening of the Kurayoshi Figure Museum in April 2018 when an organizer reportedly handed him the costume and asked him to wear it.
Masahiko Inajima, president of the Kurayoshi Figure Museum, told Japanese reporters that they made an advanced request to other guests to be in cosplay, while Ishiba was only told at the event as a playful “sneak attack.”
Share this Article
Share this Article