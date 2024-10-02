Japan’s new PM once cosplayed as a ‘Dragon Ball’ villain

New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba once appeared in cosplay as Majin Buu, one of the most memorable villains — who later turned into a friend — in “Dragon Ball Z.”

Masahiko Inajima, president of the Kurayoshi Figure Museum, told Japanese reporters that they made an advanced request to other guests to be in cosplay, while Ishiba was only told at the event as a playful “sneak attack.”