New study investigates math teachers’ racial, gender biases

For the study, researchers asked 400 elementary and middle school math teachers to review students’ responses in a math test they were developing. Afterward, the teachers were grouped randomly and told that one group — either boys or girls, or Black and Hispanic or Asian and white students — had performed well. The researchers then asked teachers to rate their agreement with various explanations, including statements like “Boys often pay more attention and follow directions in class compared with girls.” Finally, teachers were asked about their personal beliefs and experiences related to gender and racial biases in math classrooms.

The researchers emphasized that teachers’ explanations for student performance shape their expectations, influence teaching approaches and impact emotional responses to students’ needs. Citing past studies, the researchers noted that when teachers view student failure as a lack of effort, they

maintain high expectations

and encourage students to try harder. However, if failure is seen as a lack of ability, they

may lower expectations

and express pity, which can lead students to believe they are less capable and anticipate further failure. The study also highlighted that teachers may rely on stereotypes, such as attributing white and Asian students’ success to parental involvement or culture, which shapes biased educational experiences.