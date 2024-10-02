Breast cancer rate surges by 50% among young Asian Americans: report
A recent report by the American Cancer Society (ACS) reveals concern in breast cancer trends, especially among younger women and Asian Americans.
- The data: Since 2012, breast cancer rates have increased by 1% annually, with a faster rise of 1.4% per year since 2021 in younger women. Among Asian American and Pacific Islander women under 50, diagnoses have surged by 50% since 2000, now surpassing rates in Black, Hispanic and Indigenous women of the same age. The reasons for this rise in younger women remain unclear, though experts point to modifiable risk factors like environmental exposures, obesity and sedentary lifestyles.
- Racial disparities: Despite advances in treatment, significant racial disparities persist. The report found that AAPIs, American Indian, Alaska Natives, Black and Hispanic women are more likely to develop breast cancer at a younger age compared to white women. However, AAPI and Hispanic women have similar mortality rates to white women. To address the disparities, experts emphasize the need for equitable access, pointing out that socioeconomic factors, including insurance coverage and proximity to care, significantly impact outcomes. “These gaps need to be rectified through systematic efforts to ensure access to high-quality screening and treatment for every woman,” said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the ACS.
