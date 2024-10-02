Breast cancer rate surges by 50% among young Asian Americans: report

Since 2012, breast cancer rates have

increased by 1%

annually, with a faster rise of 1.4% per year since 2021 in younger women. Among Asian American and Pacific Islander women under 50, diagnoses have surged by 50% since 2000, now surpassing rates in Black, Hispanic and Indigenous women of the same age. The reasons for this rise in younger women remain unclear, though

experts point

to modifiable risk factors like environmental exposures, obesity and sedentary lifestyles.