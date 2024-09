Hawaii crowned the happiest state in America

Hawaii claimed the top spot in personal finance company WalletHub’s annual “Happiest States in America” rankings, followed by Maryland, New Jersey, Utah and Delaware in the top five. Meanwhile, California , with the largest Asian American population at an estimated 6.4 million as of July 2023, ranked 13th, while New York and Texas , with Asian populations estimated at 1.9 million and 1.8 million as of July 2023, placed 23rd and 38th, respectively.