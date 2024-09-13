Hawaii crowned the happiest state in America
Hawaii claimed the top spot in personal finance company WalletHub’s annual “Happiest States in America” rankings, followed by Maryland, New Jersey, Utah and Delaware in the top five. Meanwhile, California, with the largest Asian American population at an estimated 6.4 million as of July 2023, ranked 13th, while New York and Texas, with Asian populations estimated at 1.9 million and 1.8 million as of July 2023, placed 23rd and 38th, respectively.
- How they did it: The study ranks all 50 states, excluding the District of Columbia, from happiest to unhappiest. WalletHub evaluated each state based on three key dimensions: 1) emotional and physical well-being, 2) work environment and 3) community and environment. These dimensions were measured using 30 relevant metrics, each assigned a point value and graded on a 100-point scale. Some of these metrics include career well-being, prevalence of adult depression, life expectancy, suicide rate, work hours, job security, economic security, volunteer rate and average leisure time spent per day.
- Their findings: The report noted that Hawaii, which rose from last year’s No. 2 spot, has the highest levels of life satisfaction in the U.S. and the lowest depression rate, according to its residents. Around 82% of adults reported being in good or better health, the second-highest percentage in the country, while nearly 72% of adults said they were active and productive daily. The state’s strong economy, including a low unemployment rate — the seventh lowest in the nation — also contributed to residents’ happiness. In addition to being the happiest state, Hawaii ranked No. 1 in WalletHub’s emotional and physical well-being category.
