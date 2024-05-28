Studio Ghibli shows how it created its vibrant worlds in new English art book

Studio Ghibli is set to release an English version of its art book that shows how Hayao Miyazaki and his company created their movies’ vibrant structures and landscape.

Key points:

“Studio Ghibli: Architecture in Animation” will be available on Oct. 22 for $35.

The art book provides details on the creative process behind the architectural design in the studio’s movies.

It will only be available in the U.S. and Canada.

The details:

Announced by VIZ Media in February, “Studio Ghibli: Architecture in Animation” will let fans explore how the worlds in Studio Ghibli films such as “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke” and “How’s Moving Castle” were created.

The book showcases hundreds of concept arts, sketches and background paintings that brought captivating structures to life.

In addition to visual presentations, the book includes insights from Miyazaki and exclusive commentary from renowned Japanese architect Terunobu Fujimori. It also includes quotes from artists and art directors who have worked on Studio Ghibli movies.

The 192-page book is a translated reprint of the same title released in 2021.

Reactions:

Fans are stoked about the translated edition. One X user wrote, “Yesssss, I’m much more interested in the environmental aspects of Ghibli movies.”

“I promised myself I wouldn’t cry but this is hard, thank you so much for this,” another commented.

“Ah I’m so glad this book is coming out,” another noted. “I truly believe architecture is one of the most significant aspects of what makes the world building so magnificent in Ghibli, and it truly is what makes these films such great masterpieces.”