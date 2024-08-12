‘Squid Game’ Season 2 teaser features a big return
Netflix released the first teaser of the highly anticipated second season of “Squid Game,” spotlighting the return of Lee Jung-jae as protagonist Seong Gi-hun as he re-enters the deadly competition.
The 30-second clip features a new batch of faceless players in green tracksuits, with Gi-hun’s #456 patch prominently revealed at the end. Taking place three years after his initial victory, the new season sees him returning with a new resolve, diving back into the life-or-death game to seek revenge. “Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously noted. Season 2 premieres on Dec. 26, while a third and final season has been confirmed for 2025.
Share this Article
Share this Article