‘Squid Game’ Season 2 gets release date
Netflix announced that “Squid Game” is set to return for its highly anticipated second season on Dec. 26, with several key cast members returning. The Emmy-winning series, which holds the record for the most-watched season of television in Netflix history, will conclude with its third and final season in 2025.
- What to expect: Season 2 picks up three years after the events of the first, following Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the survivor of the deadly Squid Game, as he embarks on a mission to bring down the organization behind the games. Lee will be joined by returning cast members Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, as well as new additions like Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul.
- Thrilling conclusion: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also directs and executive produces the series, promises a thrilling conclusion to the “Squid Game” saga. In a letter to fans, he wrote: “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.
