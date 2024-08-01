NextSharkNextShark.com

'Squid Game' Season 2 gets release date

via Netflix
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Netflix announced that “Squid Game” is set to return for its highly anticipated second season on Dec. 26, with several key cast members returning. The Emmy-winning series, which holds the record for the most-watched season of television in Netflix history, will conclude with its third and final season in 2025.
  • What to expect: Season 2 picks up three years after the events of the first, following Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the survivor of the deadly Squid Game, as he embarks on a mission to bring down the organization behind the games. Lee will be joined by returning cast members Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, as well as new additions like Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul.
  • Thrilling conclusion: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also directs and executive produces the series, promises a thrilling conclusion to the “Squid Game” saga. In a letter to fans, he wrote: “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.
