South Korean singer Park Bo Ram dies at 30
South Korean singer-songwriter Park Bo Ram has died at the age of 30.
Key points:
- Park died on April 11 during a gathering at one of her friend’s homes in South Korea.
- Police are currently investigating the cause of her death.
The details:
- According to a police report from the Namyangju Police Station, the singer was at a private drinking gathering with two friends on the night of her death. At around 9:55 p.m., Park reportedly went to the restroom, where her friends later found her slouched over the sink and unconscious.
- They reportedly called 911 and attempted to perform CPR on Park before emergency responders transported her to Hanyang University Guri Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 11:17 p.m.
- Park’s agency Xanadu Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement: “Park Bo Ram suddenly left us on the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans. A wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer’s family.”
- The cause of her death remains under investigation. Police are requesting for an autopsy report from the National Forensic Service.
About Park:
- Park rose to fame at the age of 17 through the 2010 singing competition Super Star K2, eventually making her official debut in 2014 with the single “Beautiful,” featuring rapper Zico.
- Park was known for her contributions to TV series soundtracks, including “Hyehwadong (or Sangmundong)” for the 2015 K-drama “Reply 1988” and “Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie” for the 2016 romance series “W.”
- Park collaborated with various artists in Korea and was working on a new album to commemorate her upcoming 10th anniversary in the music industry before her untimely passing. Her latest single “I Miss You” was released on April 3 as part of a music cover project.
