South Korean singer Park Bo Ram dies at 30

to fame at the age of 17 through the 2010 singing competition Super Star K2, eventually making her official debut in 2014 with the single “Beautiful,” featuring rapper

Park was known for her contributions to TV series soundtracks, including “Hyehwadong (or Sangmundong)” for the 2015

K-drama

“Reply 1988” and “Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie” for the 2016 romance series “W.”