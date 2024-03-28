Yong Wha Kim, founder of Midwest’s 1st Korean-language newspaper, dies at 87
Yong Wha Kim, the founder of the Korea Times Chicago, the Midwest’s first Korean-language newspaper, has died at the age of 87.
Key points:
- Kim died at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Illinois, on March 20 after sustaining serious injuries from a fall.
- Through his work, the media trailblazer significantly impacted the Korean American community in Chicago.
The details:
- Born on June 20, 1936, in Gangneung, Gangwon-do, Korea, Kim moved to the U.S. for higher education, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Greenville College in Illinois in 1961.
- After initial work in Cleveland and a period back in Seoul, he returned to Chicago in 1971 to launch his media career. He founded the Korea Times Chicago and later became the CEO of the Korean Broadcasting Incorporated Radio.
- He was known for his love for classical music, the Chicago Bears and Cubs, and golf, according to the Chicago Tribune. He also contributed significantly to the Chicago Covenant Presbyterian Church in Glenview, serving as a deacon and promoting community events through his paper.
- He leaves behind his wife, Jane, whom he married in 1963, their children Jeffrey and Jeanney, a grandson and six siblings.
What’s next:
- Kim’s life and legacy will be honored at a funeral service at 3 p.m. on April 7 at the Chicago Covenant Presbyterian Church.
