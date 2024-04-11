S. Korean man who assaulted short-haired woman for being ‘feminist’ gets 3 years in jail

On Nov. 3, the man in his 20s entered the store in Jinju, where he

punched

and kicked the victim while expressing chauvinistic views and the belief that feminists should be beaten. “Since you have short hair, you must be a feminist. I’m a male chauvinist, and I think feminists deserve to be assaulted,” he told her, according to police, who noted that the man was in a drunken state during the incident.