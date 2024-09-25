Sinigang rated best Filipino dish, balut worst by Taste Atlas users
Taste Atlas released its latest user rankings of Filipino food, with sour stew sinigang taking the top spot as the highest-rated dish and the infamous balut sitting at the bottom.
Sinigang, which received 4.5 out of 5 stars, is traditionally made with sampalok (tamarind fruit) and various vegetables like kangkong (water spinach), along with a meat choice of pork, beef, chicken, fish or shrimp. Balut, a delicacy made by steaming or boiling an incubated duck egg, received 2.7 out of 5 stars. Inasal na manok, or marinated grilled chicken, took the No. 2 spot with 4.5 stars as well. Meanwhile, iconic dish adobo sits at No. 10 with 4.2 stars. Lumpiang shanghai, which Taste Atlas users ranked as the best Filipino food in 2022, takes the sixth spot with 4.4 stars.
