Simu Liu confirms ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel is ‘definitely happening’
Marvel star Simu Liu confirmed that the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is “definitely happening.”
Key points:
- Liu confirmed the news during his appearance on late-night talk show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The details:
- “I will say this. It’s definitely happening,” Liu said when Fallon asked him about the “Shang-Chi” sequel. “People, whether it’s online or in person, ask me every single day and tell me every single day how much they enjoyed the first movie and how much of a moment it was. And I think there’s just so much goodwill, and I’m so deeply appreciative of that.”
- The 35-year-old actor also expressed his excitement, saying, “I think I speak for myself and Destin, our returning director, when I say that we’re so beyond excited to jump back in.”
- Liu also shared insights into his experience working on other projects, including his role in the film “Barbie” and his participation in Ryan Gosling‘s Oscar performance of the song “I’m Just Ken.” Despite the challenges of rehearsing the choreography in a short time frame, Liu said that they successfully pulled off the performance.
- Although details are scarce, Liu also revealed that he is working on a country music album with record label 88rising, sharing that the collaboration happened after he showed producers his country rendition of 50 Cent’s 2003 hit “In da Club.”
- Liu’s latest upcoming movie release is Netflix’s sci-fi film “Atlas,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown. Liu plays a villainous AI robot. “Atlas” will be available for streaming on May 24.
About the “Shang-Chi” sequel:
- Following the film’s success at the box office, a sequel was officially confirmed in 2021 with “Shang-Chi” director and writer Destin Daniel Cretton set to return to helm the sequel.
- In July 2022, a leaked European trademark suggested that the sequel might be titled “Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time.”
- Last month, Liu confirmed on Threads that the sequel is still in progress. It will reportedly be released sometime between “Kang Dynasty” (scheduled for May 1, 2026) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (May 7, 2027).
- In March, industry insider Daniel Richtman also claimed that filming for the movie is set to start as early as 2025. According to Richtman, “Shang-Chi 2” will focus on time travel and may feature an appearance from Iron Fist, a character previously rumored to be part of a female-led project.
