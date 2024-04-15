Simu Liu assures fans that ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel is ‘still happening’
Simu Liu assured fans that the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is expected to release as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 6.
Key points:
- Despite the long wait, Liu confirmed on Threads that Marvel Studios and Disney‘s “Shang-Chi” Part 2 is still in progress.
- It will reportedly be released sometime between “Kang Dynasty” (scheduled for May 1, 2026) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (May 7, 2027).
Post by @simuliuView on Threads
The details:
- “I [promise] it’s still happening,” Liu replied to a Threads user who wrote, “I feel like Marvel has abandoned the Shang-Chi fan base. There has been no effort by the studio to get the sequel filming or even include the character in other Marvel films. Frustrating as hell.”
- Following the film’s success at the box office, a sequel was officially confirmed in 2021 with “Shang-Chi” director and writer Destin Daniel Cretton set to return to helm the sequel.
- In July 2022, a leaked European trademark suggested that the sequel might be titled “Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time.” Last month, industry insider Daniel Richtman claimed that filming for the movie is set to start as early as 2025.
- According to Richtman, “Shang-Chi 2” will focus on time travel and may feature an appearance from Iron Fist, a character previously rumored to be part of a female-led project. However, it remains unclear if this is the same project or if Iron Fist will have a more significant role in the MCU moving forward.
- “Shang-Chi 2” currently does not have a release date. Meanwhile, Marvel’s upcoming slate includes highly anticipated projects such as “Deadpool & Wolverine,” currently set for July 26, and “Captain America: Brave New World” on Feb. 14, 2025.
