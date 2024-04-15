Simu Liu assures fans that ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel is ‘still happening’

“I [promise] it’s still happening,” Liu replied to a Threads user who wrote, “I feel like Marvel has abandoned the Shang-Chi fan base. There has been no effort by the studio to get the sequel filming or even include the character in other Marvel films. Frustrating as hell.”

Following the film’s success at the box office, a sequel was officially confirmed in 2021 with “Shang-Chi” director and writer Destin Daniel Cretton set to return to helm the sequel.

In July 2022, a leaked European trademark suggested that the sequel might be titled “Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time.” Last month, industry insider Daniel Richtman claimed that filming for the movie is set to start as early as 2025.

According to Richtman, “Shang-Chi 2” will focus on time travel and may feature an appearance from Iron Fist , a character previously rumored to be part of a female-led project. However, it remains unclear if this is the same project or if Iron Fist will have a more significant role in the MCU moving forward.