SF man charged with hate crime over anti-Asian attack

via @activeasian / X
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
19 hours ago
A man accused of attacking several Asian men in San Francisco in late March has been charged with a hate crime.
Key points:
  • The suspect, identified as Anell Medrano, allegedly assaulted the victims while making anti-Chinese statements.
  • The victims were all Chinese and staffers conducting community outreach work for the elderly.
  • Medrano was charged with one count of assault with a hate crime enhancement, which he pleaded not guilty to.
The details:
  • The attack, which has reportedly made rounds in Chinese-language news outlets, occurred near Polk and Vallejo streets in the Polk Gulch neighborhood on March 28.
  • Medrano, 35, allegedly made anti-Chinese statements and threw objects — including rocks and a bucket — at the victims while they were conducting community outreach for the nonprofit Self-Help for the Elderly.
  • Speaking to the San Francisco Standard, Kifer Hu, one of the victims, recalled the suspect saying “hate Chinese,” “Chinese are useless,” “Chinese are soft” and “Go back to your country.”
View post on X
  • Another victim, identified only as Marcus, suffered a scratch around his eye that could have been worse if he had not ducked in time, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
  • Medrano, who was arrested shortly after the attack, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with a special hate crime allegation, which he pleaded not guilty to on April 1.
  • Additionally, he is facing allegations related to possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and an unspecified misdemeanor warrant.
  • San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins condemned the attack and vowed to continue prosecuting all hate crimes in a news release.
What’s next:
  • Medrano is being held in San Francisco County Jail with bail set at $62,500. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 15, which will consist of a preliminary hearing and a decision on the motion for pre-trial detention.
 
