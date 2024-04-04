Massachusetts driver who rammed Asian man into ditch pleads guilty to hate crime

Ngo, the father of three, survived the incident but suffered from multiple injuries, including a concussion, a fractured shoulder and torn ligaments. Sullivan was arrested and charged shortly after the incident.

However, he was released on conditions after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a civil rights violation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.

Sullivan was also charged with a federal hate crime. His indictment followed a grand jury’s decision in February 2023, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 26.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy condemned Sullivan’s actions as “appalling and a sad reflection of intolerance and hate that is far too prevalent in our society.” “Sullivan violently assaulted an individual in front of children because of his race and national origin. This behavior will never be tolerated and we will continue to aggressively prosecute hate crimes,” he said.