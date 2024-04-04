Massachusetts driver who rammed Asian man into ditch pleads guilty to hate crime
John Sullivan, a man from Quincy, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime charge after attacking an Asian American family outside a post office in December 2022.
Key points:
- Sullivan, 78, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.
Catch up:
- On Dec. 2, 2022, Sullivan yelled at a Vietnamese family, which included three children, to “go back to China,” and threatened to kill them outside a post office in Quincy.
- He drove his car into George Ngo, 38, causing Ngo to land on the hood and remain there as Sullivan drove about 200 feet. After stopping, Sullivan accelerated again, hitting Ngo a second time, causing him to fall into a construction ditch and sustain injuries.
The details:
- Ngo, the father of three, survived the incident but suffered from multiple injuries, including a concussion, a fractured shoulder and torn ligaments. Sullivan was arrested and charged shortly after the incident.
- However, he was released on conditions after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a civil rights violation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.
- Sullivan was also charged with a federal hate crime. His indictment followed a grand jury’s decision in February 2023, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 26.
- Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy condemned Sullivan’s actions as “appalling and a sad reflection of intolerance and hate that is far too prevalent in our society.” “Sullivan violently assaulted an individual in front of children because of his race and national origin. This behavior will never be tolerated and we will continue to aggressively prosecute hate crimes,” he said.
- Sullivan faces a sentencing of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. He still has other charges to face.
