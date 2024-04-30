Seventeen releases first compilation album, drops ‘Maestro’ MV

K-pop group Seventeen released their first compilation album, filled with their greatest hits, and a new music video for its single on the same day.

Key points:

The 13-member K-pop troupe released the 33-track compilation album “17 is Right Here” and the music video for “Maestro” on Monday.

“The album contains everything, the very best of Seventeen. We are wrapping up the journeys we’ve had so far and are also announcing our new start,” group member Mingyu told Korea JoongAng Daily. Jeonghan added that the tracks were produced with the “best quality,” making the title “Best Album” more fitting.

Pledis Entertainment, the band’s label, noted that “17 is Right Here” has already received over 3 million pre-orders as of April 19.

The details:

The compilation album features four new songs: “Maestro,” “Lalali,” “Spell” and “Cheers to Youth.” These new tracks are said to offer listeners a glimpse into the group’s future music.

The album also includes Korean-language versions of their eight Japanese tracks, such as “Fallin’ Flower” and “24H,” and 20 of the group’s hit singles, from their debut song “Adore U” to their latest title track “God of Music.”

Meanwhile, the “Maestro” music video, directed by Han Sungsoo, features the group in a futuristic setting filled with dancing robots and mechanical dogs, emphasizing the theme of orchestrating one’s own universe.

Commenting about the use of AI to create some of the visual aspects in the video, Woozi, who previously incorporated the technology into his songwriting, told Korea JoonAng Daily, “Instead of complaining about upcoming technological advancements, I’ve decided to practice using them.”

The group, who made their debut in 2015, consists of members Mingyu, Yoon Jeonghan, Wonwoo, The8, Woozi, Hoshi, Joshua, Wen Junhui, DK, S.Coups, Vernon, Seungkwan and Dino.

What’s next:

Seventeen announced in the press conference its plans for a world tour in the fall, with U.S. dates to be announced later. Additionally, the band will be performing at Osaka Yanmar Stadium Nagai and Kanagawa’s Nissan Stadium in May, the Glastonbury Festival in June and Chicago’s Lollapalooza in September.

They also promised a jam-packed year ahead with a lot of content, including one more album release before the end of 2024.