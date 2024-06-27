Seventeen donating $1 million as new UNESCO youth ambassadors

’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth, pledging a $1 million donation to launch the “Going Together – For Youth Creativity and Well-Being” initiative.

The partnership aims to support youth-led projects worldwide, focusing on music, the arts and sports to enhance the well-being and development of young people. Seventeen, which has donated to children’s welfare

since 2017

, will promote UNESCO values and actions and participate in awareness campaigns and events in this new role.