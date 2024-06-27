Seventeen donating $1 million as new UNESCO youth ambassadors
K-pop boy group Seventeen has been appointed as UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth, pledging a $1 million donation to launch the “Going Together – For Youth Creativity and Well-Being” initiative.
The partnership aims to support youth-led projects worldwide, focusing on music, the arts and sports to enhance the well-being and development of young people. Seventeen, which has donated to children’s welfare since 2017, will promote UNESCO values and actions and participate in awareness campaigns and events in this new role.
Share this Article
Share this Article