‘SF Karen’ speaks out about viral 2020 confrontation of Fil Am man
Four years after Lisa Alexander was dubbed as “San Francisco Karen” for confronting a man who was stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on his apartment building, she appeared on the “Dr. Phil Primetime” show to share her side of the story.
Key points:
- In the episode “How Cancel Culture Ruined Her Life,” Alexander, who was the CEO of LaFace Skincare, expressed a desire for her life to return to normal.
- James Juanillo, the Filipino American man she confronted in 2020, expressed outrage at the interview, calling for a boycott of the show.
Catch up:
- In the viral video, Alexander was filmed confronting Juanillo for stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a wall outside his home in San Francisco, leading to her being labeled a “Karen,” a term used to describe a privileged and racist white woman.
- Alexander and her husband, Raymond Larkins, assumed that Juanillo was defacing private property on June 9, 2020. She suggested that he did not live there, confident she knew the owner, although this was later confirmed false.
- Following the backlash, Larkins was terminated from his position at the San Francisco financial firm Raymond James and LaFace Skincare was removed from Birchbox’s subscription boxes. The couple has since apologized.
The details:
- On Dr. Phil’s show, Alexander says she continues to receive almost daily threatening messages regarding the 2020 encounter.
- “My identity, my integrity, my personality and my career was completely stolen from me because someone else decided who I was and what I was saying,” Alexander said on the show. “I want my life back. I’ve been waiting for a turnaround, I’ve been waiting for the truth to come out.”
- Alexander claims she didn’t see what Juanillo was writing when she approached him from behind. She argues that it didn’t matter what he was writing and that what mattered was that he was doing something on her neighbor’s historical monument house.
- Evan Nierman, CEO of Red Banyan Crisis Management Firm, and Dr. Phil expressed their belief during the interview that Alexander’s apology was unnecessary. “If there was a misunderstanding, it was not on her part and I think that apology got used against her,” Dr. Phil said.
- On X, Juanillo responded to Alexander’s latest comments. “She sat for Dr Phil Primetime because she ‘Wants her life back.’ My response? So does George Floyd,” he wrote.
- He added, “Can you imagine if the Central Park Karen also resurfaced after almost 4 years and claimed that she did nothing wrong? That’s what’s happening with my SF Karen aka Sidewalk Karen aka Chalk Karen aka Lisa Alexander, CEO on Dr. Phil Primetime! #Boycottdrphil”
