Woman accused of anti-Asian tirade against Vancouver restaurant owner is acquitted
A woman in North Vancouver caught on camera berating a sushi restaurant owner has been acquitted on a charge of causing a disturbance.
Key points:
- Restaurant owner Edward Hur accused Sylvia Lynne Taylor of making racist remarks and spitting at him during a verbal confrontation in 2022.
- The judge ruled the woman’s behavior, though deplorable, did not meet the definition of criminal conduct.
- Taylor has maintained her innocence and claims the incident damaged her reputation.
- Hur expressed disappointment in the verdict but said he respects the legal system.
Catch up:
- Hur’s racially charged confrontation with Taylor happened in front of his Nobu Sushi restaurant on Edgemont Boulevard, between 7:30 and 8:00 PM on Aug. 26, 2022.
- The incident began when Hur asked Taylor not to let her dog urinate against his restaurant’s storefront. Taylor allegedly responded with racist remarks, including telling Hur to “go back to China.” Only a part of the encounter was captured on film.
The details:
- Hur alleged Taylor spat at him and made racist remarks including “I hate Asian people” and told him to “go back to your country.” These actions were not seen on the video.
- Taylor denied these specific allegations, admitting only to “cruel and ignorant” behavior.
- Witness Tracey Lee Buziol told the court that she heard Taylor say, “Go back to your f—ing country. I hate Asians,” before she spat in Hur’s face.
- The Criminal Code of Canada states that “fighting, screaming, shouting, swearing, singing or using insulting or obscene language” in a public place can be considered causing a disturbance.
- The judge described the woman’s filmed conduct as “obnoxious and deplorable” but said it didn’t meet the definition of a criminal disturbance.
- Taylor said the media coverage caused her financial hardship and asked if Hur’s “increased business” resulting from sympathy is just.
- In response to the verdict, Hur said he respects the court system, but is disappointed in the acquittal.
