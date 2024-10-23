Meet Tommy Edman, the Korean American MVP of the NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman has been named National League Championship Series (NLCS) MVP. The 29-year-old Korean American player received the award after his team beat the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in a four-to-two games championship, securing the Dodgers’ place in the World Series against the New York Yankees that begins on Friday.