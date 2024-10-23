Meet Tommy Edman, the Korean American MVP of the NLCS
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman has been named National League Championship Series (NLCS) MVP. The 29-year-old Korean American player received the award after his team beat the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in a four-to-two games championship, securing the Dodgers’ place in the World Series against the New York Yankees that begins on Friday.
- Catch up: Acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline on July 30, Edman welcomed the 2024 MLB season while recovering from a wrist surgery he underwent in October 2023. He started playing again on Aug. 19, making his debut with the Dodgers following the trade and only playing 37 games in the regular season. When he returned to the field, Edman took on switching roles as center field and shortstop for the Dodgers, hitting .237, with six home runs and 20 runs batted in (RBI) in his regular season. He elevated his play during the NLCS, where he was 11-for-27 at the plate, with batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage of .407/.393/.630, respectively, one home run and 11 RBI. Prior to the MVP award, Edman was also the recipient of Gold Glove in 2021 and the Fielding Bible Award in 2022.
- Significance of Los Angeles: While Los Angeles was not Edman’s birthplace — he was born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 9, 1995, and grew up in San Diego — the City of Angels has a special place in his heart. His Korean American mother, Kwak Kyung-ah (whose English name is Maureen Edman), grew up in the city and his maternal family all live in the Los Angeles area. “At the end of the year season, I remember my family gathering and eating Korean food. I have a lot of good memories. I wish I could represent the Korean community in this team,” Edman, the first half-Korean to represent South Korea at the World Baseball Classic in 2023, told MK Sports.
