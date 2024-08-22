‘Reverse migration’ is up in South Korea
South Korea is seeing a trend of “reverse migration” as citizens who once sought opportunities overseas increasingly return to their homeland. These migrants are reportedly coming back after a shift in perceptions driven by factors such as high costs of living, safety concerns and desire for better healthcare and infrastructure.
- By the numbers: Koreans resettling in South Korea after obtaining long-stay visas or permanent residency abroad has steadily increased in recent years, with the Overseas Koreans Agency (OKA) recording 1,478 in 2019 to 1,742 in 2023. Aside from lifestyle and safety concerns, economic incentives are also a key consideration, with better medical services and the possibility of receiving basic pensions making South Korea an attractive option for retirees. The recent OKA Adoptees Gathering, which brought together 96 adoptees from 15 countries, may also help strengthen this trend. The May 21 event not only fostered a deeper connection to South Korea but also provided practical support, such as guidance on obtaining F-4 visas and finding biological families, potentially encouraging more overseas Koreans to consider returning.
- What people are saying: Videos of returnees sharing their experiences have recently gone viral on local social media. YouTuber Captain Seung, who lived in Kansas for 10 years, shared (per The Korea Times), “There are four things that I love about living in Korea. It’s cheaper to eat out compared to the U.S. It’s safer. Korea has a lot of (security cameras) on all streets, block by block. The speedy delivery system and delivery culture make life so convenient.” Meanwhile, Hyuncouple, another YouTuber, whose family moved back from Canada, described the “reality” of immigrant life as “pretty rough.”
Share this Article
Share this Article