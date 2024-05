Gold bars sold at convenience storers in South Korea

Gold prices in Korea have recently hit record highs, reachin g a record 456,000 won ($ 333) per 3.75 grams (0.13 ounces) on Friday. The trend is attributed to

CU, South Korea’s biggest convenience store chain, partnered with the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation to offer mini gold bars p

riced from 77,000 Korean won ($56.40) for the smaller ones and to 113,000 won ($82.67) for the 1-gram bars. Since the program’s launch on April 1, 42% of the products available were sold in 15 days.

One-gram bars, which even come with personalized messages, reportedly sold out in just two days.