Gold bars sold at convenience storers in South Korea

CU, South Korea’s biggest convenience store chain, partnered with the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation to offer mini gold bars p

riced from 77,000 Korean won ($56.40) for the smaller ones and to 113,000 won ($82.67) for the 1-gram bars. Since the program’s launch on April 1, 42% of the products available were sold in 15 days.

One-gram bars, which even come with personalized messages, reportedly sold out in just two days.