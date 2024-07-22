‘Ranma 1/2’ anime returns with original voices
Classic manga series “Ranma ½” is making a comeback with a brand new anime adaptation directed by Konosuke Uda and animated by MAPPA.
The original Japanese voice cast from the 1989 anime series will be reprising their roles, with Kappei Yamaguchi returning as Ranma Saotome and Megumi Hayashibara voicing the female Ranma, alongside Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendo. Shigeru “Cho” Nagashima will be taking over as Genma Saotome and Akio Otsuka will be replacing Ryusuke Obayashi as Soun Tendo. The series, which unveiled its first trailer last week, will premiere in Japan on October 5, followed by immediate streaming on Netflix.
