Pope Francis lauds Indonesians for having large families instead of pets
Pope Francis praised Indonesians for their large families during a meeting with President Joko Widodo on Wednesday, comparing them to people in other countries who prefer pets over children. Echoing similar comments he had made in the past, he encouraged Indonesia to “keep it up,” noting that the country serves as a role model for the rest of the world.
- What he said: Acknowledging families with “three, four and five children,” Pope Francis remarked that Indonesia’s age levels reflect their commitment to family life. He contrasted this with countries where people “prefer to have a cat or a little dog instead of a child.” He had made similar comments previously, including in May when he warned of homes “filled with objects and emptied of children” and in 2022 when he called prioritizing pets a “form of selfishness.”
- The big picture: The Pope’s comments tap into a broader discourse about declining birth rates, echoing sentiments shared by figures like Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who controversially referred to some Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies.” Vance, who has since downplayed his comments as sarcasm, argued that having children profoundly changes one’s perspective. Beyond his remarks, the Pope also engaged in significant interfaith activities on Thursday, signing The Istiqlal Declaration with the grand imam of Southeast Asia’s largest mosque. He will continue his 11-day Asia-Pacific journey to Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.
