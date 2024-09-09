Pope Francis arrives in East Timor, the world’s 2nd most Catholic country
Pope Francis arrived in East Timor on Monday to a jubilant reception, marking his first visit to the world’s most Catholic country outside Vatican City since it gained independence in 2002. His stop, part of a 12-day Asia-Pacific tour, comes amid the nation’s recovery from a bloody occupation and with a cloud of unresolved clerical abuse scandals.
- What he said: In his speech to political leaders and dignitaries, Pope Francis praised the Timorese people for their resilience in overcoming the “greatest suffering and trial” during their long fight for independence. He also indirectly addressed the issue of sexual abuse, urging action to protect children. “We are all called to do everything possible to prevent every kind of abuse and guarantee a healthy and peaceful childhood for all young people,” he said. The pope’s comments appeared to avoid a direct confrontation over the scandals involving Timorese Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo and U.S. missionary Richard Daschbach.
- Unresolved scandals: Bishop Belo, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and hero of East Timor’s independence, was reportedly sanctioned by the Vatican in 2020 for sexually abusing boys in the 1990s. Similarly, Daschbach, a revered figure for his role during the liberation struggle, is currently serving a 12-year sentence for molesting vulnerable girls under his care, marking the first time sexual abuse allegations against a priest went to trial in East Timor. Local reactions to these cases remain mixed, with some standing by Belo and even hoping he would attend the papal visit. While the pope has met with abuse victims on past trips, no such meetings were scheduled in East Timor, despite survivor advocates calling on him to be more vocal about the issue.
