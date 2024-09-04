NextSharkNextShark.com

Pope Francis begins Asia-Pacific tour in Indonesia

via Vatican News – English
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Pope Francis started his longest and farthest trip yet, landing in Jakarta to kick off a 12-day Asia Pacific tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore.
Despite his advanced age and recent health struggles, the 87-year-old Catholic leader is expected to emphasize interfaith dialogue and environmental protection, which are key themes of his pontificate. “Please pray that this journey may bear fruit,” he wrote on social media. His visit in Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation — is seen as a historic opportunity to bridge religious divides. President Joko Widodo welcomed the Catholic leader, emphasizing their shared commitment to peace and brotherhood. The pope’s itinerary includes a visit to Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque and meetings with both religious leaders and refugees.
