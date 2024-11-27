Pizza Hut China releases pizza topped with fried whole frog
Pineapple on a pizza may sound not so bad to some now after Pizza Hut China released a pizza topped with a whole frog.
Announced on Pizza Hut China’s WeChat on Nov. 18, the otherworldly menu, launched in collaboration with Tencent for the game “Dungeon and Fighter: Origins,” was released on Thursday and will be available nationwide until Dec. 19 for 169 yuan ($23).
Dubbed the “Goblin Pizza,” the pizza contains a deep-fried whole bullfrog resting on coriander with halved hard-boiled eggs and black olives serving as its eyes. Frog legs are considered a common dish in southern China dating back as far as the 1st century.
Several Weibo users found the latest offering hilarious, with one commenting, “Have you been possessed by Taiwan Pizza Hut?” in reference to Pizza Hut Taiwan’s unique twists on the Italian dish, such as chicken feet or pig’s blood and intestines toppings. Another user tagged the Italian Embassy in China in their comment, writing, “Please send troops, sir!”
