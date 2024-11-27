Pizza Hut China releases pizza topped with fried whole frog

Pineapple on a pizza may sound not so bad to some now after Pizza Hut China released a pizza topped with a whole frog.

Announced on Pizza Hut China’s WeChat on Nov. 18, the otherworldly menu, launched in collaboration with Tencent for the game “Dungeon and Fighter: Origins,” was released on Thursday and will be available nationwide until Dec. 19 for 169 yuan ($23).

Dubbed the “Goblin Pizza,” the pizza contains a deep-fried whole bullfrog resting on coriander with halved hard-boiled eggs and black olives serving as its eyes. Frog legs are considered a common dish in southern China dating back as far as the 1st century.