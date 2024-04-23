Uncle Iroh actor reveals ‘heartbreaking’ storyline in ‘Avatar’ Season 2
Actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee has teased a heartbreaking storyline in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Key points:
- Lee revealed a painful separation coming for his character Uncle Iroh and Zuko, played by actor Dallas Liu.
- While Lee said the arc will be sad for him and fans, he acknowledges the narrative benefit of exploring Iroh and Zuko’s journeys separately.
- Liu echoed Lee’s sentiment, calling their bond the “backbone” of their scenes together in the first season.
The details:
- The live-action series, based on the popular animated show, set viewership records when the first season dropped in February. The success has led to two more seasons on Netflix.
- In a recent interview with The Direct, Lee lamented about the upcoming on-screen separation. “It’s gonna suck so hard,” he said. “I’ll be alone… but really good storytelling is putting people through conflict.”
- Liu had earlier credited Lee with real-life support that translates on-screen, noting that the 51-year-old actor “was so supportive when I was feeling stress…like I think Uncle Iroh would care for Zuko…”
- Liu said he hopes the upcoming seasons will feature strong Zuko solo moments and further develop Zuko and Azula’s rivalry.
What’s next:
- Season 2 of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is expected in late 2024 or early 2025. The upcoming second season will cover “Book 2: Earth” arc of the animated show while the third season will adapt the events of “Book 3: Fire.”
