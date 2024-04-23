Uncle Iroh actor reveals ‘heartbreaking’ storyline in ‘Avatar’ Season 2

The live-action series , based on the popular animated show, set viewership records when the first season dropped in February. The success has led to two more seasons on Netflix.

In a recent interview with The Direct , Lee lamented about the upcoming on-screen separation. “It’s gonna suck so hard,” he said. “I’ll be alone… but really good storytelling is putting people through conflict.”

Liu had earlier credited Lee with real-life support that translates on-screen, noting that the 51-year-old actor “was so supportive when I was feeling stress…like I think Uncle Iroh would care for Zuko…”