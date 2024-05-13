Watch: Panda mom honored with Mother’s Day feast at Japanese zoo

Dozens gathered at a zoo in the town of Shirahama in Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture on Mother’s Day to watch a mommy panda take delight in a feast.

Key points:

Born at Adventure World on Sept. 6, 2000, Rauhin is known as the first female giant panda to deliver twin cubs in Japan in 2008.

Around 50 guests attended the special occasion at the zoo on Sunday and watched her enjoy a bouquet of carnation-shaped bamboo and carrots.

The details:

Rauhin gave birth to her 10th cub through natural breeding in November 2020. Mating between her and Eimei — the world’s oldest panda to successfully breed in captivity — began in June of that year, and she began showing signs of pregnancy in late October.

China typically sends experts to zoos around the world to help with births. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Adventure World zookeepers were instead given instructions online.

Sunday’s event was the zoo’s way of honoring Rauhin, now 23 years old, for being such a good mother. The staff arranged pieces of bamboo and carrots in a bouquet, along with a message that read, “Thank you, always.”

Rauhin took a single bite of a carrot before proceeding to munch on her favorite bamboo. Panda keeper Shintani Kimiyo told local media they were glad she loved her present.

Zoo visitors were also happy to witness the occasion, with one telling TV Asahi, “I’m happy that she has been living healthily without any major illnesses so far.”