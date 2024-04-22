San Francisco Zoo to receive pair of pandas from China

and the China Wildlife Conservation Association signed a memorandum of understanding for international cooperation on giant panda conservation.

“San Francisco is absolutely thrilled that we will be welcoming Giant Pandas to our San Francisco Zoo,” Breed said in a

press release

. “We have been working closely with our local API community to advocate for pandas nearly a year ago leading up to APEC in November, and it’s an honor that our City has been chosen for the first time to be a long-term home for Giant Pandas.”