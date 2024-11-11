Owner of Kansas City’s 1st Viet coffee shop believes it was targeted in post-election vandalism

Surveillance footage shows a gray Chevrolet SUV pulling up to the cafe’s location at 916 East 5th Street in Columbus Park around 2 a.m. A masked man then exited the vehicle and repeatedly threw rocks at the business, shattering its glass windows and door before driving off. Kansas City police arrived at the scene at 7:42 a.m. Cafe owner Jackie Nguyen told

The Kansas City Star

that she learned of the incident from her managers before they opened the store on Wednesday. While authorities

have not classified

the incident as a

hate crime

, Nguyen, a first-generation Vietnamese American, believes it was a targeted attack and not a burglary since the perpetrator did not enter. It was the third attack on her business, with previous incidents involving break-ins at her cafe and mobile cart. Nguyen

is an activist

for the Asian American community and once displayed a sticker in her business that read, “I’VE HEARD ENOUGH FROM OLD WHITE MEN.”