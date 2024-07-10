Chinese man arrested for vandalizing Japanese war dead shrine

Jiang Zhuojun, a Chinese national living in Japan, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring with two others in the widely reported vandalism at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which enshrines some of the country’s war dead from both Sino-Japanese Wars, including war criminals. The incident occurred at around 9:55 p.m. on May 31, with the word “toilet” spray-painted in red on a stone pillar.