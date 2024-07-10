Chinese man arrested for vandalizing Japanese war dead shrine
Jiang Zhuojun, a Chinese national living in Japan, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring with two others in the widely reported vandalism at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which enshrines some of the country’s war dead from both Sino-Japanese Wars, including war criminals. The incident occurred at around 9:55 p.m. on May 31, with the word “toilet” spray-painted in red on a stone pillar.
- What he did: Jiang, 29, is accused of purchasing the spray paint used in the vandalism, which resulted in damages estimated at 4.2 million yen ($26,000). Authorities declined to disclose whether he has admitted to the allegations against him.
- About his accomplices: His alleged conspirators, Dong Guangming, 36, and Xu Laiyu, 25, left for China on June 1 and are currently wanted. Dong is believed to be the main perpetrator, while Xu is accused of filming the act.
