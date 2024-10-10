CA state senator suggests MAGA behind racial slurs on his campaign signs
Signs promoting Korean American state senator Dave Min’s congressional campaign in Huntington Beach, California, were vandalized with a racial slur aimed at the Asian community, prompting an investigation into a possible hate crime.
Min suggested the act was influenced by the conservative MAGA movement associated with former President Donald Trump, following a recent rally in the area. He condemned the vandalism on Tuesday, saying, “Hate of any kind, directed against anyone, is unacceptable. Full stop. But unfortunately, we have seen a sharp rise in hate in recent years due to the xenophobia and racism that have come to define Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.”
In response, Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark emphasized that no suspects had been identified and accused Min of inciting division, sharing her own experiences with vandalism while stressing the importance of not making unfounded accusations.
