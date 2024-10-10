CA state senator suggests MAGA behind racial slurs on his campaign signs

Signs promoting Korean American state senator Dave Min’s congressional campaign in Huntington Beach, California, were vandalized with a racial slur aimed at the Asian community, prompting an investigation into a possible hate crime.

Min suggested the act was influenced by the conservative MAGA movement associated with former President Donald Trump, following a recent rally in the area. He condemned the vandalism on Tuesday, saying, “Hate of any kind, directed against anyone, is unacceptable. Full stop. But unfortunately, we have seen a sharp rise in hate in recent years due to the xenophobia and racism that have come to define Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.”