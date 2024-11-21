‘Overwatch’ D.va voice actor: WestJet has not apologized after flight mistreatment
U.S. voice actor Charlet Takahashi Chung says WestJet has contacted her following her disturbing experience during a flight to Los Angeles — where crew members allegedly mistreated her after she was harassed by another passenger — but offered no apologies.
- Catch up: Chung, known for voicing D.va in “Overwatch 2,” first shared her harrowing experience on Instagram on Nov. 9. A video shows how she was allegedly mistreated by flight attendants after she accused a male passenger of repeatedly hitting and pushing her seat and telling her to “f*ck off.” Chung, who was flying from Winnipeg, Canada, to LAX on Oct. 28 for a business trip, told NextShark there was “no indication that [her flight] would turn badly,” adding that she had no “prior interaction whatsoever” with the disruptive passenger. The flight attendant, identified in Chung’s video as Tricia, purportedly harassed her the entire flight, even denying her access to the restroom at one point.
- What now: Social media users overwhelmingly rallied behind Chung to help identify the flight attendant and the male passenger. Commenting on her story’s development, Chung told NextShark, “I do not wish ill will on anyone. One of my hopes in making my experience public was that I wanted those involved to know the impact of their actions.” WestJet previously told NextShark that it “takes all concerns of this nature seriously” as it investigates the incident. Chung said WestJet did contact her recently, but “no responsibility was taken, no apology was given.” The actor emphasized that she chose to share her experience as a way to “not only regain my power as an Asian American but stand up for other women and POC who undergo similar discrimination every day but do not have the platform to speak out against injustice.” Despite the incident’s negative impact on her, Chung has found solace and strength with the community. “As vulnerable as it has been to share about this, I have come to find how sadly common of an experience this is but have been strengthened and given courage by the community and for that I am thankful,” she said.
