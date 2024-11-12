‘Overwatch’ actor mistreated by WestJet crew after alleged harassment by white passenger
U.S. actor Charlet Takahashi Chung took to Instagram to share her harrowing experience during a WestJet flight, accusing crew members of mistreatment after she reported another passenger for harassment.
- What she’s saying: Chung, known for her voice acting roles in “Family Guy,” “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” and as D.Va in the video game “Overwatch 2,” said the incident began when a male passenger behind her repeatedly hit and pushed her seat for over 20 minutes during boarding. The passenger allegedly told her to “f*ck off” after being confronted, prompting her to seek assistance from a flight attendant named Tricia. Instead of receiving support, however, Tricia, whom she was able to film, allegedly accused her of causing problems, forced her to change seats and threatened her with arrest. Throughout the flight, Chung said she was aggressively monitored and harassed by the crew, denied the use of the restroom at one point and subjected to taunting behavior. She accused the crew of raising their voice, mocking her and even spilling water on her during beverage service.
- The aftermath: Chung said the incident was “the most distressing, dehumanizing experience” she has ever encountered on a flight. She recalled feeling trapped and unsafe. “I was degraded, threatened and humiliated in front of a whole plane for an entire 4.5-hour flight,” she noted, adding that she has since been getting flashbacks and panic attacks. She expressed hopes that her story sheds light on what she perceives as a broader issue of discrimination and microaggressions faced by people of color in public spaces. Instagram users, who expressed support in the comments, are now pressing WestJet for answers, with many calling for Tricia’s firing. WestJet, which is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is yet to publicly address the matter.
