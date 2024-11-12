‘Overwatch’ actor mistreated by WestJet crew after alleged harassment by white passenger

Chung, known for her

voice acting roles

in “Family Guy,” “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” and as D.Va in the video game “Overwatch 2,” said the incident began when a male passenger behind her repeatedly hit and pushed her seat for over 20 minutes during boarding. The passenger allegedly told her to “f*ck off” after being confronted, prompting her to seek assistance from a flight attendant named Tricia. Instead of receiving support, however, Tricia, whom

she was able to film

, allegedly accused her of causing problems, forced her to change seats and threatened her with arrest. Throughout the flight, Chung said she was aggressively monitored and harassed by the crew, denied the use of the restroom at one point and subjected to taunting behavior. She accused the crew of raising their voice, mocking her and even spilling water on her during beverage service.