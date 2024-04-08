Olivia Rodrigo debuts at Madison Square Garden

Rodrigo’s concert coincided with the surprising 4.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred in New York. To settle the light commotion, MSG jokingly tweeted , “That was just the earth prepping for @oliviarodrigo tonight.”

“This is a very special night — my first night at Madison Square Garden. It’s incredible. I’m really excited. Tonight’s going to be so f–king fun,” she told the crowd, which flaunted purple-hued clothing to match her “Guts” album color.

One of the memorable moments of the concert was when Rodrigo spotted actress Michelle Noh, who played her mother on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” “I didn’t know you were here. Oh my god, that’s amazing,” she said, according to Billboard .

Fans also went crazy after she brought out special guest Noah Kahan for a live duet to his hit song “Stick Season.” The 21-year-old singer previously covered the hit song on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in October.