Olivia Rodrigo debuts at Madison Square Garden
Olivia Rodrigo made her solo performance debut at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City for her Guts World Tour on Friday.
Key points:
- On Friday, over 14,000 fans flooded the arena to watch Rodrigo‘s highly anticipated debut two years after she performed “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl” with Billy Joel at one of his 2022 MSG shows.
- Rodrigo’s March 22 release of the deluxe edition of her album “Guts” has propelled her to a dominating position on the Billboard charts.
The details:
- Rodrigo’s concert coincided with the surprising 4.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred in New York. To settle the light commotion, MSG jokingly tweeted, “That was just the earth prepping for @oliviarodrigo tonight.”
- “This is a very special night — my first night at Madison Square Garden. It’s incredible. I’m really excited. Tonight’s going to be so f–king fun,” she told the crowd, which flaunted purple-hued clothing to match her “Guts” album color.
- One of the memorable moments of the concert was when Rodrigo spotted actress Michelle Noh, who played her mother on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” “I didn’t know you were here. Oh my god, that’s amazing,” she said, according to Billboard.
- Fans also went crazy after she brought out special guest Noah Kahan for a live duet to his hit song “Stick Season.” The 21-year-old singer previously covered the hit song on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in October.
- Rodrigo, who sold-out four shows at the Garden, is set to return to MSG on Monday and Tuesday night. She kicked off her Guts World Tour in Palm Springs on Feb. 23, will conclude on Aug. 17 in Inglewood after 77 shows across North America and Europe.
Billboard charts:
- Rodrigo’s release of “Guts (Spilled),” which includes an addition of five new songs to 2023’s “Guts,” has nearly reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, rising from No. 18 to No. 2.
- The new album spurred an increase in streaming and buying. In the past tracking week, “Guts” moved 72,951 equivalent units, marking an increase of almost 155% from the previous period. In terms of pure purchases, the album saw a 23.7% increase, selling an additional 6,250 copies.
- It also returned to the top positions on both the Top Rock & Alternative Albums (No. 5) and Top Alternative Albums (No. 3) charts.
- Additionally, “Guts” climbed from No. 20 to No. 3 on the Top Streaming Albums chart, achieving a new high point in terms of streaming performance for both the album and Rodrigo herself.
