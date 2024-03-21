Olivia Rodrigo announces release date of ‘Guts (Spilled)’

Filipino American singer Olivia Rodrigo unveiled the release date of the special digital deluxe edition of her album “Guts,” aptly called “Guts (Spilled),” during a concert in Chicago this week.

Key points:

Rodrigo, 21, announced the release date while mid-performance at her concert at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, a part of her Guts World Tour. The “Vampire” singer reportedly took out a sign and unfolded it in front of the crowd while singing “Get Him Back!”

The sign, which read “’Guts’ Deluxe Out Friday,” garnered loud cheers from her fans. Rodrigo then crumpled the sign and threw it to the audience. She also posted the announcement on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The details:

With the announcement, fans can reportedly start pre-saving the “Guts (Spilled)” deluxe edition on Spotify and Apple Music ahead of its Friday release.

The deluxe edition LP includes all 12 original tracks from the “Guts” album, along with five new songs. Among these additions is “So American,” a track recorded after the album’s initial release on September 8, 2023.

The four other tracks, “Obsessed,” “Girl I’ve Always Been,” “Scared of My Guitar” and “Stranger,” were originally introduced as secret tracks on Rodrigo’s special “Guts” vinyl records. These vinyl variants, available in red, white, blue and purple, each contained one hidden track at the end.

Additionally, Rodrigo also teased fans on Instagram about the upcoming release of her “Obsessed” pageant-themed music video, which will also be out on Friday.

What’s next:

Rodrigo is currently on the North American leg of her Guts World Tour, with upcoming stops in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, followed by Detroit on Saturday. Afterward, she will spend two days each in Montreal and Toronto from March 26 to March 30, followed by performances in Boston before concluding the tour in New York City on April 9.

After her North American tour, the “Good 4 U” singer will take her tour to the United Kingdom and visit several European cities before returning to the United States to continue in July and August.