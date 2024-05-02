2 senior Asian men attacked in San Francisco

Two older Filipino men were assaulted in an unprovoked attack in San Francisco’s Union Square area on Wednesday.

When and where it happened: The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at around 10:20 a.m. near Post and Kearny Streets.

What the video shows: After exiting a silver sedan, the male assailant shoves the first victim, 78, who stumbles but remains upright. He then moves on to shove the second victim, 59, to the ground before fleeing the scene in the same car.

The aftermath: N either of the victims sustained injuries. San Francisco police responded to the scene.

Details about the suspect: The assailant was seen wearing glasses, a T-shirt and blue jeans. His hair was tied up in a bun.

What’s next: The incident is now under investigation. Authorities have not dismissed the possibility of it being a hate crime.

How to help: Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”