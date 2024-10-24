OC supervisor pleads guilty to taking $550K in bribes from COVID relief funds

relief funds to the VAS, while knowingly allowing much of the money to benefit insiders, including his family. VAS allegedly funneled a significant portion of these funds to “Company #1,” which then paid Rhiannon monthly and transferred a substantial sum to help her purchase a home. In addition, Do admitted that other payments directed to his daughters served as bribes, misusing taxpayer dollars meant for public assistance during the pandemic.

In his plea agreement, Do acknowledged that he

Do’s plea agreement entails forfeiting assets connected to the bribery scheme and requires him to pay restitution. As part of the agreement, he has agreed to resign from his position on the Board of Supervisors. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. Do was

previously voted

to be removed from all committee and board appointments, including his role on the Orange County Transportation Authority. A judge has also

ordered

the bank accounts of the VAS and its affiliates to be frozen amid the ongoing federal investigation and grand jury subpoenas.